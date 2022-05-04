Longtime Alabama Staffer Leaving For Prominent Job

An Alabama athletics staffer has just accepted a new job at another school.

Jeff Purinton has gotten a promotion as he's going to be Arkansas State's Athletic Director.

He had been with Alabama since 2007 and most recently served as the program's Executive Deputy Director of Athletics.

Purinton is thrilled to begin the next chapter of his life at Arkansas State, per an official statement on the school's website.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be named the next Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics at Arkansas State University,” Purinton said. "Thank you to System President Chuck Welch and everyone involved in the search process. It was handled in a first-class manner all the way through. I definitely had an interest when I got the first call about it, and after I had a chance to sit down and talk in person with Chuck and Brad (Phelps), I was certain Arkansas State was a school I wanted to be a part of."

One of the programs that Purinton will be in charge of turning around is football. The Red Wolves finished the season 2-10 overall and 1-7 in the conference.

We'll have to see how he changes the athletic department in the future.