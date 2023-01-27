Longtime Buccaneers Coach Reveals New Details Of Tom Brady, Gisele Divorce

BOSTON - MAY 22: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Gisele Bundchen watch as the Detroit Pistons play against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2008 NBA Eastern Conference finals at the TD Banknorth Garden on May 22, 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Just a few months ago, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announced their divorce from one another.

Months of speculation and rumor led up to the announcement, but little information about the split is actually known. In a recent interview, Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant coach Clyde Christensen provided some insight into the split.

He told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that Brady was "somewhat blindsided" when decided to end their marriage of more than 13 years.

Here's what Christensen had to say, via the Tampa Bay Times:

“To watch Tom have to leave training camp for 11 days to take care of some personal problems, it was heartbreaking stuff,” Christensen said. “A divorce. Worrying about his kids. Hard stuff. But then you’re still expected to do your job when you get back. No one cares. And you’ve got a team. You have everyone depending on you. The show goes on.”

Brady eventually took some time away from the team for personal reasons before Todd Bowles announced he'd be away for even longer. The star quarterback's physical appearance shifted during that time as well as he lost 15 pounds.

Christensen's latest comments seem to suggest it was Bundchen to initiated the split and Brady was "blindsided."