Longtime Buccaneers Player Could Reportedly Be Cut

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went all-in on signing Tom Brady and surrounding him with talent in 2020. And while it got them a second Lombardi Trophy for the display case, they now find themselves in a position to potentially axe one of their veteran stars.

According to Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud via Dov Kleiman, longtime starting left tackle Donovan Smith is seen as a potential cap casualty this offseason. Per the report, the Bucs are currently $55 million over the cap and cutting Smith would free up over $15 million in space.

It probably doesn't help Smith that he had one of his less productive seasons for the Bucs in 2022. He was responsible for six sacks allowed and 12 accepted penalties against while the Bucs had the worst run game in the NFL and a bottom 10 scoring offense.

Smith was a second-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft and played every snap as a rookie. He missed only two games in his first seven seasons though he missed four this past year.

Tom Brady's retirement will offer some relief to the Bucs' cap situation, but even with Brady not playing and Smith potentially being cut, there are some tough decisions that'll have to be made by the reigning NFC South champions.

The 2022 Buccaneers were already going to be different with a new starting quarterback, but now now it might look almost unrecognizable from the one that hoisted the Lombardi Trophy just a few years ago.

Will Donovan Smith be a cap casualty this spring?