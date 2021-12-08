Longtime CFB Coach Jeff Tedford Reportedly Lands New Head Coach Job

Just yesterday, longtime college football head coach Jeff Tedford emerged as a top candidate to land the Fresno State head coaching job. Now just one day later, he’s reportedly finalizing a deal with the Bulldogs program.

According to college football insider Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the deal is “progressing as expected” and should be completed sometime tomorrow.

Sources: Fresno State is finalizing a deal to make Jeff Tedford the next head coach. Deal has been progressing as expected and should be done in next day. https://t.co/q3WwGaLQ8d — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 8, 2021

Tedford is a familiar face on Fresno State’s campus. Before taking his first head coaching job with Cal in 2002, he served as a quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs from 1992-97. The veteran coach also made stops as an offensive coordinator for Oregon 1998-2001 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014).

In 2017, he returned to Fresno to serve as the program’s head coach for three seasons. In his first two seasons as head coach, Tedford led his team to two double-digit win seasons (10-4, 12-2) and two bowl-game victories. But the final season of his first stint took a sharp decline, finishing at 4-8 in 2019.

He stepped away from the team after the 2019 season due to heart-related health issues.

Following a heart procedure back in 2020, Tedford said he’s back to “100 percent healthy,” as reported by Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report earlier this year.

Tedford will replace former Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer. Following a 9-3 season with the Bulldogs in 2021, DeBoer left the program to take over the head coaching job at Washington — taking offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb along with him.

The Bulldogs will now gear up for the second Jeff Tedford era in Fresno.