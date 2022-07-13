Longtime Chicago Bears Player Dead At 72

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 05: A Chicago Bears helmet rests on the ground during pregame warmups against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, a longtime NFL punter and tight end passed away.

Bob Parsons, who holds the NFL record for most punts in a season, passed away this week, according to a statement from the Chicago Bears. He was 72 years old.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Bear, Bob Parsons. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones during this time," the Bears said in a short statement.

Here's more about his career, from the Bears:

Selected by the Bears in the fifth round of the 1972 draft out of Penn State, Parsons played his entire 12-year NFL career in Chicago from 1972-83, appearing in 170 games. He served as their primary punter throughout that time, averaging 38.7 yards on a franchise-record 884 punts. He led the NFL in both punts and punt yardage in 1981 and 1982. Parsons also played tight end, making 10 of 11 career starts at the position in 1975, when he caught 13 passes for 184 yards and one touchdown. He finished his career with 19 receptions for 231 yards and four TDs.

Our thoughts are with the Parsons family.