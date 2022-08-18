Longtime CNN Show Is Getting Canceled This Week

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES - 2019/02/06: The CNN logo is seen atop its bureau in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronen Tivony/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the media world learned that a longtime CNN show has been canceled.

CNN announced "Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter" has reached its end. After his show was canceled by the network, Stelter will reportedly be leaving the company as well.

"As a result Brian Stelter will leave the company," a CNN spokesperson told CNN Business. "We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors."

Here's what Stelter had to say about the move, via CNN Business:

Stelter added that he was grateful for his nine years at CNN and "proud of what we accomplished on Reliable Sources and so thankful for the viewers who tuned in every week for our examination of the media, truth and the stories that shape our world."

"It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential," he said in a statement to CNN Business. "I'll have more to say on Sunday."

Stelter started in his role with CNN in 2013 after coming over from the New York Times.

He covered the media business, including pop culture, cable news and politics for CNN during that time.