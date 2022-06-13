Longtime College Basketball Coach Frank Haith Lands New Job

FORT WORTH, TX - MARCH 11: Head coach Frank Haith of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane looks on as Tulsa plays the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the second half of the American Athletic Conference Mens Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals at Dickies Arena on March 11, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Southern Methodist defeated Tulsa 83-58. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Former Tulsa head coach Frank Haith is set to team up with Penny Hardaway in Memphis.

The report first came from Jeff Goodman as Haith is expected to be one of Hardaway's assistant coaches.

It also sounds like Hardaway may not be done with additions to his staff since there's still one more spot left.

Haith is coming off an eight-year tenure with Tulsa where he only made the NCAA Tournament once. That came in just his second season with the team (2015-16).

He then coached Tulsa to a regular-season AAC title in 2019-20 but his teams fell off badly the last couple of seasons.

A 22-32 combined record between the two seasons ended up leading to his dismissal after this latest one ended.

Before he was at Tulsa, he coached Missouri from 2011-14 and Miami from 2004-11. He led the two schools to a combined three NCAA Tournament appearances.

Haith currently has a 343-237 overall record heading into this new gig.