Pittsburg State head coach Kim Anderson announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Anderson began his coaching career in 1982 as an assistant with Missouri, his alma mater. Twenty years later, he commenced another 20 years as a head coach.

He expressed his gratitude to everyone within the Pittsburg State program on Twitter.

“It has been a great ride and I am extremely thankful for having had the opportunity to coach Gorilla basketball,” Anderson wrote. “Special thanks to all the players, Assistant Coaches, student assistants, trainers, and administrators for making my time in Pittsburg a memorable one.”

As Central Missouri’s head coach from 2002 to 2014, Anderson led the Mules to two MIAA Tournament championships. He was also twice named MIAA Coach of the Year in 2005 and 2010 before ending his 12-year tenure by capturing the Division II national championship.

Anderson returned to Missouri, where he also played basketball, for three seasons before making his final stop at Pittsburg State. The Gorillas ended their season Saturday at 8-20.

Before transitioning to coaching, Anderson was selected in the second round of the 1977 NBA Draft by the Portland Blazers, where he played 21 games.

Congratulations to Anderson on a long and fulfilling coaching career.