Longtime College Conference Commissioner Announces He's Retiring

Mission accomplished for longtime college athletics commissioner Craig Thompson.

After 24 years as the leader of the Mountain West Conference, Thompson announced he's stepping away for good.

"My one remaining priority was expansion of the College Football Playoff and viable success for the Mountain West," Thompson said in a statement. "I take considerable pride in my committed engagement to this effort over the past two-and-a-half decades and look forward to the finalization of those details in the coming months."

He concluded:

With CFP expansion accomplished and having invested almost a third of my life in the Mountain West, the time is now right for me to conclude my tenure and allow the Conference to continue its momentum under new leadership.

Thompson was the Mountain West's first employee when he signed on in 1998 and went on to exponentially enhance the conference's revenue and national exposure despite plenty of turbulence around him.