Longtime College Football Coach Announces Retirement

SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 03: A general view of the stadium from field level during a college football game between the Arizona Wildcats and the San Diego State Aztecs on September 03, 2022, at SnapDragon Stadium in San Diego, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Tuesday night a longtime college football coach announced his retirement from the game.

Jeff Horton, who last served as offensive coordinator at San Diego State, announced he's leaving the program. He spent the past 12 years with the program, serving various roles.

Here's what Horton had to say, via San Diego State:

"(Retirement) is something I've been thinking about for a long time," Horton said. "I've always said I wanted my retirement to be my decision. In this profession 99 percent of the time you don't get to leave on your terms and I'm getting to do that. I wanted to leave the party when I'm still having a blast and I am doing that too. I look forward to spending more time with my wife and family in the next chapter of my life."



Horton served as head coach at Nevada and then UNLV during the 1990's before settling in as an assistant coach for the next three decades.

Former San Diego State star and NFL quarterback Ryan Lindley will take over as the Aztecs offensive coordinator next season.