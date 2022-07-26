Longtime College Football Coach Had A Seizure On Sunday

MADISON, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 07: Head coach Jim McElwain of the Central Michigan Chippewas walks to the field with his team before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Former Florida Gators head coach Jim McElwain had a health scare a couple of days ago.

McElwain posted on his Twitter page that he suffered a seizure on Sunday and is doing well in his recovery.

"On Sunday I had a seizure. I’m doing fine and all the tests have come back good. The doctors have asked that I stay in the hospital for a few days, so I won’t be at MAC Media Day. I know Coach Akey, Lew and Jamezz will do a great job. I can’t wait to get camp started," McElwain tweeted.

The Mid-American Conference media day is set for Tuesday in Cleveland.

McElwain has coached Central Michigan for the last four seasons. He has a 20-13 overall record at the helm and just led the Chippewas to a 9-4 season in 2021.

The Chippewas ended the year on a strong note when they won the Sun Bowl over Washington State.

Before that, he compiled a 22-12 record at Florida before he was let go in favor of Dan Mullen.

Here's to a speedy recovery, Jim!