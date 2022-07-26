Longtime College Football Coach Had A Seizure On Sunday
Former Florida Gators head coach Jim McElwain had a health scare a couple of days ago.
McElwain posted on his Twitter page that he suffered a seizure on Sunday and is doing well in his recovery.
"On Sunday I had a seizure. I’m doing fine and all the tests have come back good. The doctors have asked that I stay in the hospital for a few days, so I won’t be at MAC Media Day. I know Coach Akey, Lew and Jamezz will do a great job. I can’t wait to get camp started," McElwain tweeted.
The Mid-American Conference media day is set for Tuesday in Cleveland.
McElwain has coached Central Michigan for the last four seasons. He has a 20-13 overall record at the helm and just led the Chippewas to a 9-4 season in 2021.
The Chippewas ended the year on a strong note when they won the Sun Bowl over Washington State.
Before that, he compiled a 22-12 record at Florida before he was let go in favor of Dan Mullen.
Here's to a speedy recovery, Jim!