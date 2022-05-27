Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Arrested

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 19: Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 19, 2019, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Hal Mumme is a football innovator who has been involved in college football for over 50 years. But the longtime coach is now facing charges stemming from an arrest.

According to WKYT, Mumme was arrested this morning at the Hyatt hotel in Lexington, Kentucky. Per the report, Mumme was asked to leave the building but refused.

Mumme reportedly got "physical" during the effort to remove him from the building. He has since been cited for criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. The 70-year-old coach will reportedly be in court this afternoon.

Mumme's 45 years as a coach has taken him to the high school, college and professional levels of football.

Hal Mumme is considered one of the founders of the innovative air raid offense, running it to great success at some of the lower levels of college football.

Mumme parlayed his success at Iowa Wesleyan and Valdosta State into the head coaching job at Kentucky in 1997. Under his guidance and with Tim Couch as his quarterback, Kentucky's offense became a scoring machine.

But Mumme was forced to resign in 2001 amid an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations. He's spent the last 20 years at a variety of colleges and semi-pro football.

Mumme's most recent coaching job was as head coach of the TSL Linemen in The Spring League. His team went 5-1 en route to winning the Mega Bowl in the league's final season.