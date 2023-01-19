Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Retires

TROY, AL - OCTOBER 24: The Sun Belt Conference logo is displayed on the pylon marker during the game between the Georgia State Panthers and Troy Trojans on October 24, 2020 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

South Dakota State head coach John Stiegelmeier is repeatedly calling it a career.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Stiegelmeier is set to retire heading into next season.

He's riding off into the sunset after he led South Dakota State to its first FCS National Championship this past season. He was the head coach of the program for the past 26 seasons and was also the AFCA National Coach of the Year for this season.

Stiegelmeiser also just led the program to 11 straight berths in the FCS Playoffs. He'll go down as one of the best coaches in FCS history.

His overall record is 199-112, with 14 of those wins coming this season.

He'll be replaced by defensive coordinator Jimmy Rogers, who did a great job with that unit this season. An announcement of both moves will be coming soon, pere Thamel.

We wish the best to Stiegelmeier after a tremendous coaching career.