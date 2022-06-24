Longtime College Football Coach's Son Announces Commitment

Jack Fitzgerald, the son of longtime Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, has announced his college commitment decision.

His choice comes as no surprise, electing to join his father as a member of the Wildcats' 2023 recruiting class.

Jack, a tight end from Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois, announced his commitment decision with a message on Twitter.

Jack should be right at home when he joins the program in 2023. His father has been the head coach at Northwestern since 2006. He originally arrived in Evanston as a defensive backs coach in 2001 before working his way up the ranks.

Jack is the eldest of Fitzgerald's three sons. Ryan is a quarterback for Loyola Academy set to graduate in 2024. The youngest, Brendan, is still in middle school.

Northwestern's 2023 recruiting class currently ranks No. 3 in the Big Ten behind Ohio State and Penn State, per 247Sports.