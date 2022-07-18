Longtime College Football Mascot Died Earlier On Monday

BUFFALO, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: A Baylor Bears helmet on the sidelines during the game against the Buffalo Bulls at UB Stadium on September 12, 2014 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

For decades the Baylor Bears have enjoyed the presence of two American black bears as their live mascots on campus. Sadly, one of those mascots passed away today.

On Monday, Baylor University announced that Judge Joy Reynolds, better known as "Joy," passed away at the age of 21. In a statement, the school announced that Joy had been surrounded by caregivers, staff and veterinarians.

"Joy was born Jan. 27, 2001, at West Coast Game Park in Bandon, Oregon. From the moment she arrived on the Baylor campus as a rambunctious four-month-old cub, Joy captured the hearts of Baylor students, alumni, faculty and staff and more than 250,000 campus visitors a year. Joy loved the visits from schoolchildren from throughout Central Texas and generations of families, students and alumni, who shared in the thrill of meeting Joy and Lady and learning about the Bears’ unique mission of stewardship, education and conservation," the school said in a statement.

Joy is survived her sister Judge Sue “Lady” Sloan, who is younger by one year. The school has pledged to create a "permanent retirement facility" for Lady and their future live mascots that may need it.

Baylor chose the American black bear as their mascot due to the abundant presence of the animal in local areas when the school was founded in 1845.

The first live bears for use as mascots began in the early 1900s when soldiers from a local army base gave the live bear to the Baylor president as a gift.

Our hearts go out to all of Baylor's mascot lovers. Rest in peace, Joy.