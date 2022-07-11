Longtime Cowboys Scout Reportedly Taking Major CFB Job

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

A longtime Dallas Cowboys scout is taking a big-time job with the Auburn football program.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Drew Fabianich accepted the job of General Manager and Director of Football Scouting and Development for Auburn Football.

Fabianich also had several NFL opportunities but opted to pursue this gig at Auburn.

Fabianich spent the last 18 years with the Cowboys before parting ways with the team back in May.

Before that, he was a quarterback and receivers coach at Mesa State College in 1985. He then rose up the ranks pretty quickly before taking a job with the Cowboys.

During Fabianich's time in Dallas, he helped the team pick some great players in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Those players include Dez Bryant, Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, Zack Martin, and Ezekiel Elliott.

A search for Fabianich's replacement is well underway.