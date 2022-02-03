The Spun

Longtime Dallas Cowboys Executive Is Reportedly Retiring

Dallas Cowboys helmet on the field.

A longtime Dallas Cowboys executive is reportedly retiring following more than three decades with the franchise.

Rich Dalrymple, the Cowboys senior vice president of public relations and communications, is retiring after 32 years with the franchise.

He was brought to Dallas on the recommendation of former head coach Jimmy Johnson and stuck around for three decades, becoming one of the franchise’s most-trusted employees.

ESPN’s Cowboys reporter, Todd Archer, has confirmed the news.

“Cowboys Senior VP of public relations and communications Rich Dalrymple is retiring immediately after more than 30 years with the team. He joined the Cowboys in 1990 on the recommendation of Jimmy Johnson and has been a fixture ever since,” he reports.

Enjoy retirement, Rich.

