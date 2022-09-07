Longtime Eagles Star Reacts To High Expectations This Year

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 15: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 15, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants won 27-17. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles have quietly put together a superb offseason and expectations have heightened to the point where they are getting more and more bets as the NFC East champions and a Super Bowl sleeper. But one Eagles star doesn't want to hear that.

Speaking to Eliot Shorr-Parks of SportsRadio 94 WIP, longtime Eagles center Jason Kelce made it clear that he doesn't like expectations being too high. Kelce said he gets bothered by feeling too comfortable in a system as he thinks it makes players complacent.

“But to be honest, I don’t like comfort. I think comfort is a f-g terrible place to be if you are in this league,” Kelce said, via ProFootballTalk. “I know everybody expects us to be Super Bowl champions in Philadelphia right now and I think that can definitely happen. But it isn’t going to happen being comfortable, I can guarantee you that..."

Kelce declared that expectations are "f-g nothing" and that it falls on the Eagles to play and win. He said that the team needs to work hard in order to win any game.

“I think we have enough older guys around this building, I think we have enough executives, coaches, or players to understand that expectations are just that — they are f-g nothing. And we have to go out there and play. We have to go out there. And the moment you are comfortable in this league, somebody is coming for you. We got Mr. T in Rocky III. He is going to be hunting us every single week. We haven’t won fucking nothing yet. We aren’t even the champion. So we better work our asses off.”

The Philadelphia Eagles went 9-8 last season, winning four of their last five games while posting one of the top rushing attacks in the league.

Will the Eagles repeat as playoff contenders?