Longtime ESPN Announcer Reportedly Close To Landing New Job

Longtime ESPN broadcaster Jason Benetti is reportedly deep in talks with Fox Sports to land a job as their No. 2 college football announcer, per the Chicago Sun-Times.

Benetti calls mostly Group of Five college football games for ESPN. This new gig at Fox — the primary rights holder for the Big 10 — would give him the opportunity to cover more high-profile contests.

Joining the No. 2 Fox team, Benetti would take the booth as a play-by-play man alongside color commentator Brock Huard. Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will continue their roles on Fox's No. 1 team.

Benetti recently landed a gig as the voice of Peacock's new MLB Sunday Leadoff show. He also covered Olympic baseball contests for the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Even with this reported move to Fox, Benetti would remain the TV voice of the White Sox on NBC Sports Chicago.