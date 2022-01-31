Longtime ESPN Reporter Is Officially Retiring Today

A longtime ESPN reporter is officially retiring on Monday.

Mark Schwarz, who’s been with the Worldwide Leader for 32 years, is officially stepping away from the sports media game on Monday.

“I very much knew when I signed my last deal back in December of 2018 it would be my final deal,” said Schwarz. “And I have thoroughly enjoyed all 32 years that I’ve had.

“Using a sports cliché – I’ve put it all out on the field,” he added. “I have plenty more to give, and I’m a young guy in good health, but there’s a lot more in my life that I’m looking to do right now, and I just want to enjoy the freedom that retirement offers.”

After 32 years with ESPN, Mark Schwarz, @SportsCenter's longest-tenured reporter, is retiring on Monday “I have been a bit of an outlier in terms of my willingness to get the story even if it creates friction…"https://t.co/LZrRUFCyWs — ESPN Front Row (@ESPNFrontRow) January 28, 2022

Schwarz said he prided himself most on his ability to ask tough questions.

“One of the things that I think has characterized my run is that I have been a bit of an outlier in terms of my willingness to get the story even if it creates friction with players, organizations, media relations people,” he said. “I’m not as worried about their feelings as getting the viewer the actual truth of what’s going on.”

On his final day w/ ESPN after 32 years, a salute to our longest-tenured reporter, Mark Schwarz: https://t.co/hx4wGMVdmJ The O.J. Simpson trial, Tyson v. Holyfield, and the post-9/11 Super Bowl are just a few of Mark's many memorable assignments over three-plus decades. pic.twitter.com/WVsPK7c1VH — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) January 31, 2022

Best of luck in retirement, Mark.