Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Deion Sanders

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders was once again in college football headlines this week, only this time, it wasn't because of anything he did to promote his Jackson State program.

Instead, it was because of what Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said.

Saban said that Jackson State got five-star recruit Travis Hunter because of a seven-figure Name, Image and Likeness deal. That isn't true, though, according to Sanders.

Sanders might not make a million as Jackson State's head coach, but he's done quite well for himself over the course of his career.

The former NFL star turned college football head coach is also dating a very successful business woman.

Deion and Tracey Edmonds have been dating for roughly a decade. They've reportedly been together since 2012.

Edmonds is a very successful business woman. She is reportedly the CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group. Her net worth is reportedly $40 million.

Both Deion and Tracey live very busy lives, but they make things work.

"I love what both of us contribute to society and to this world," Sanders told People. "It's not just a separation because you want to be separated, it's a separation because you are active and you are really influencing lives."

"I mean what she does, I don't take for granted whatsoever, and the shows that she chooses to produce, they're meaningful, they have substance, they're informative and challenging, and I love that about it," he added.

Tracey had a similar admission.

"There's no regular schedule with us," Edmonds told People. "We just do our very best to see each other as much as we possibly can."

Perhaps we'll see Tracey at some Jackson State games later this fall.