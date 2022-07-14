Longtime Kansas City Chiefs Star Announces His Retirement

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A longtime Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman is calling it a career.

Starting left tackle Mitchell Schwartz has officially retired from the NFL after playing in the league for 10 seasons. He posted a statement to his Twitter account to announce the news.

"I'm officially retiring from the NFL. It's been almost two years since I injured my back. I had surgery last February and have been doing rehab ever since. I'm currently feeling as good as I have since then, but it's clear my body won't ever be the same. The nerve pain down my legs is no longer a daily occurrence, but it might never fully go away," part of the statement read.

During his career, Schwartz was a four-time All-Pro selection and helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.

He was originally drafted in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns and spent four seasons with them before joining the Chiefs.

Schwartz didn't play at all last season due to his latest injury.