Longtime Major League Baseball Outfielder Died On Monday

The baseball world is mourning the loss of a longtime outfielder who passed away this week.

Fred Valentine, who played for the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Senators, passed away on Monday. He was 87 years old.

The Washington Nationals confirmed his passing in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

"We’re saddened by the passing of Fred Valentine. Fred played in 5 seasons for the Senators in the 1960s. May he rest in peace," the Nationals announced on Twitter.

Valentine started his Major League Baseball career with the Baltimore Orioles. He made his MLB debut in 1959, but didn't get a chance landing a longterm roster spot until he played for the Senators.

He was there from 1964-68 before eventually returning to play for the Orioles before his retirement.

Our thoughts are with the Valentine family.