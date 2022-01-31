Longtime Michigan Insider Shares What He’s Hearing About Jim Harbaugh

The Jim Harbaugh saga continues to be in full force as he has a couple of NFL teams interested in him.

Harbaugh interviewed with the Vikings on Sunday and there’s talk that he could interview with the Dolphins soon as well.

Per John Bacon, that interview went very well, but there’s been no offer yet. He then confirmed that if Minnesota does offer, Miami may make a counter-offer.

He also confirmed that Michigan’s offer isn’t a holdup and that his odds of Harbaugh staying at Michigan are now at 60/40.

Harbaugh Watch, Day 30: Nobody Knows How This Will End, But…

(All info backed by 2 sources w/direct knowledge.)

-UM's offer is not a hold up.

-MN interviewed JH Sat. Went very well. No offer yet.

-If MN offers, Miami could counter.

Thus, my odds of JH staying now at 60-40. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) January 31, 2022

Harbaugh has coached Michigan for the last seven seasons and is coming off his best season yet.

He led the Wolverines to their first Big Ten Championship since 2003 and to their first berth in the College Football Playoff. Michigan also took down Ohio State for the first time since 2011.

That said, Harbaugh has been flirting with a return to the NFL ever since Michigan’s season ended. There were rumors that he was intrigued by the Raiders’ job, but they have reportedly chosen Josh McDaniels.

Harbaugh has coached in the NFL before with the San Francisco 49ers. He was with them from 2011-14 and finished with a 44-19-1 record.