Longtime Michigan Wolverines Football Supporter Has Died

A longtime Michigan football supporter and donor has sadly passed away.

Al Glick has died at the age of 95 after having many close relationships with Michigan coaches over the years, including Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan’s indoor practice facility is also named after Glick (Al Glick Field House).

#Michigan announces longtime supporter and donor Al Glick has died at age 95. The team's indoor practice facility is named after him. Had close relationships with many of Michigan's coaches. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 8, 2022

Harbaugh released a statement on Michigan’s official website thanking Glick for everything he did for the university.

“My thoughts are with the Glick Family and those who have been touched by the gentleness, the kindness, the goodness, and the greatness of our dear friend, Al Glick,” Harbaugh said. “In this moment, I thank God for bringing Al into my life. His enthusiasm for life, his treating others as he would be treated, his leaving our world a better place, motivates me to be better tomorrow, to make him proud.”

“Al has provided much support for his beloved University of Michigan and the football program. He has provided much more in giving us a road map for living our lives humbly and happily. Go Blue, my beloved friend.”

Our thoughts are with the Glick family during this time.