Longtime Michigan Wolverines Football Supporter Has Died

View of a Michigan Wolverines football helmet before their game against the Utah Utes.SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 3: View of a Michigan Wolverines football helmet before their game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on September 3, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

A longtime Michigan football supporter and donor has sadly passed away.

Al Glick has died at the age of 95 after having many close relationships with Michigan coaches over the years, including Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan’s indoor practice facility is also named after Glick (Al Glick Field House).

Harbaugh released a statement on Michigan’s official website thanking Glick for everything he did for the university.

“My thoughts are with the Glick Family and those who have been touched by the gentleness, the kindness, the goodness, and the greatness of our dear friend, Al Glick,” Harbaugh said. “In this moment, I thank God for bringing Al into my life. His enthusiasm for life, his treating others as he would be treated, his leaving our world a better place, motivates me to be better tomorrow, to make him proud.”

“Al has provided much support for his beloved University of Michigan and the football program. He has provided much more in giving us a road map for living our lives humbly and happily. Go Blue, my beloved friend.”

Our thoughts are with the Glick family during this time.

