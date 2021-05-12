Longtime Minnesota Vikings Coach Has Passed Away

Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor coach Jerry Burns passed away at the age of 94 on Wednesday.

Through 24 seasons with the Vikings franchise (1968-91), Burns became a fan favorite across the league for his fiery personality and famous post-game press conferences. His Minnesota tenure started with 18 straight seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator before he was promoted to the head coaching job in 1986.

In an official statement from the Vikings organization, legendary Minnesota head coach Bud Grant, who served as Burns’ boss from 1967-83 and 1985, shared his reaction to his dear friend’s passing.

“I met ‘Burnsie’ at Iowa when he picked me up from the airport when I was visiting down there, and from that point on, we started talking football and never stopped,” Grant wrote. “We were on the same page a lot. When I went to Winnipeg, I’d have him come up as a guest coach. Our friendship grew over the years, and we became very close friends and so did our families.

“When I got the job in Minnesota, I talked to him about coming here, but he had a contract with Green Bay. The first year I was at the Vikings, I coached one guy short. I was holding the job for ‘Burnsie’ until he could come the next year. He was a very astute football mind. He could see things on the field immediately. He was as important to my career as anyone I’ve been involved with. His coaching help, friendship, loyalty, family — he brought everything to the Vikings he had. I’m gonna miss him.” Bud Grant on the passing of Jerry Burns pic.twitter.com/S5lJlTNWVv — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 12, 2021 Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton also had a close working relationship with Burns. Playing the final seven years of his outstanding NFL career under the legendary OC (including his MVP year in 1975), Tarkenton thrived under Burns’ system. In another official statement released by the team, the former Vikings QB shared what Burns meant to him as a friend. “‘Burnsie’ made me laugh and made me smile even if he was 2,000 miles away,” Tarkenton wrote. “He made everybody smile. He was one of the most unique characters we’ve ever known, but it didn’t hide his brilliance. I spent the last seven years of my career with ‘Burnsie’ and he saved my life. “He was a brilliant, brilliant coach. He enabled me to be better than I was. We worked together so closely for so long and nobody ever had more fun doing it. We were laughing, yelling and screaming, but never had a cross word to each other. He had my total admiration. Without him, I would never have done what I did. He was critical to the success of the Vikings of that era. He was so important to our success. We had the partnership of partnerships and maintained that relationship long after football.” .@Fran_Tarkenton on Jerry Burns pic.twitter.com/KuriwlReyP — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 12, 2021 Our thoughts are with the Burns family and the Vikings organization as they deal with the loss of their close friend and NFL legend.