Longtime MLB Announcer Won't Return For 2023 Season

The Miami Marlins parted ways with radio announcer Glenn Geffner on Wednesday.

The MLB organization decided not to renew the veteran broadcaster's contract for the 2023 season, ending his 15-year run with the franchise.

According to reports from the Miami Herald, the Marlins want a more conversational approach to their radio broadcasts. Geffner is a stats-driven radio voice.

"I was informed today the Marlins will not be renewing my contract for the 2023 season. Through a lot of ups and downs, it has been an honor and a privilege to call games for my hometown team over the last 15 seasons," Geffner announced on Twitter.

"Devoted to my team and the craft, I gave everything I had every single night I went on the air, and I hope that was apparent to our devoted listeners," he added.

Geffner is the third Marlins broadcaster to part ways with the team in a little over a year. His longtime partner, Dave Van Horne, retired from radio after the 2022 season. TV analyst Todd Hollandsworth was dropped after the 2021 season.

"I’ll have a lot more to say about some things when the time is right," Geffner concluded. "But, for now, I wanted to share this news and to say thank you to all who shared this journey with me over the last 15 years."