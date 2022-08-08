Longtime MLB Broadcaster Announces He Will Be Retiring

The Boston Red Sox will be losing a key member of their broadcasting team after the season,

NESN color commentator Dennis Eckersley is going to hang it up to try and spend as much time as possible with his two grandchildren.

“I’ve been thinking about this for a long time. I really have,” Eckersley told Chad Finn of The Boston Globe. “Not that it matters, but it’s kind of a round number, leaving. I started in pro ball in ‘72, when I was a 17-year-old kid right out of high school. Fifty years ago. And I’ve been with NESN for 20 years, even though it doesn’t feel like that because I didn’t do much my first four or five years. So it’s time.”

Eckersley has been with NESN since 2003 after he played in the majors for 24 years. He played with the Red Sox from 1978-84 before being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004.

His last game is set to be on Oct. 5, which is the regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He'll then move to California, but will likely still return to Boston to take in some games.

A replacement for Eckersley has yet to be named.