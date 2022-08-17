Longtime MLB Executive Has Been Fired

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 05: A shot of a baseball on the mound before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on June 05, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images) Tim Heitman/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers made another massive change within their organization on Wednesday.

Jon Daniels, who had been the team's President of Baseball Operations for 17 years, was relieved of his duties. It comes just two days after the Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward.

Rangers owner Ray Davis released a statement following the news and said that the main reason for this decision was due to the team had not been competitive since 2016.

"This morning, I informed Jon Daniels that his contract would not be renewed at the end of the season and that he is being relieved of his duties effected immediately," Davis said.

"Jon's accomplishments in his 17 years running our baseball operations department have been numerous. He and his staff put together the best teams in this franchise's history that resulted in five playoff appearances and two American League pennants between 2010 and 2016. His impact on the growth of our player development, scouting, and analytics groups has been immense. Jon has always had the best interests of the Rangers organization in mind on and off the field and in the community."

"But the bottom line is we have not had a winning record since 2016 and for much of that time, have not been competitive in the AL West. While I am certain we are heading in the right direction, I feel a change in the leadership of the baseball operations department will be beneficial going forward."

The Rangers are currently third in the AL West with a 52-64 record. For a team that spent a lot of money on Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Jon Gray this past offseason, it's not good enough.