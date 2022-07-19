Longtime MLB Outfielder Officially Announces His Retirement

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 03: A general view during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on July 03, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr. has announced his retirement from the MLB after eight active seasons.

Souza, who most recently played for the Seattle Mariners, took to Twitter to share his retirement message.

16 years after my name was called in 2007 by Mike Rizzo and the Washington Nationals I have finally decided to hang up my glove and my career. It's been an incredible journey that I dreamed as a kid I would be able to go on. Without Jesus none of this would be possible and I am forever grateful for all that he blessed me with. I wanna give a special thanks to all the players, coaches, who impacted not only my career but my life. I want to give a special thanks to my wife and family for supporting me during this amazing journey.. Without your love and support I never would have made it out of the GCL. I don't know where Jesus is leading me next but I do know I want to share my experiences and my love for the greatest game in the world for those who strive to be what I did. Here's to the next chapter!"

Souza suited up for six different MLB franchises during his eight-year career. Through stints with the Nationals, Rays, Diamondbacks, Cubs, Dodgers and Mariners, he logged 72 home runs and 207 RBI on a .229 batting average.

Through just six games in his final campaign with the Mariners this season, Souza notched three hits on a .158 batting average. The 33-year-old outfielder was released by Seattle back in March after striking out eight times through 19 plate appearances.

Souza and the Mariners parted ways after he went unclaimed on waivers.