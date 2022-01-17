Longtime MLB Pitcher Announces His Retirement On Monday

A longtime MLB pitcher announced his retirement on Monday morning.

Francisco Liriano is calling it a career, per Mike Maulini of FanSided.

Liriano spent 21 seasons playing in the Major Leagues. He began his career with the Minnesota Twins back in 2005.

The veteran pitcher also spent time with the White Sox, Blue Jays, Pittsburgh Pirates, Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies.

“I have spent some time recently reflecting on my career and thinking about my future,” Liriano told FanSided. “After many discussions with my family, friends, and others who care about me, I have decided to retire from professional baseball after a 20-year career.

“I want to thank all the coaches and fans in both the US and the Dominican Republic who have supported me on my baseball journey.

“I also want to thank my wife and kids for all their love. I’m going to miss playing, but I will stay close to the game as I work with my kids on their own baseball journey.

“Hopefully, there will be another Liri in MLB soon (no pressure)!”

In the one and only year Liriano played for the Houston Astros, he helped them win a World Series.

His most successful individual year, however, came in 2006 when he won 12 games, lost three and posted an incredible 2.16 ERA on the mound.

We wish Liriano all the best in this next chapter of his life.