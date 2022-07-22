Longtime MLB Player, World Series Champion Dead At 58

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 11: Pre-game ceromonies prior to the Game 3 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers on October 11, 2021 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last year the Atlanta Braves won their first World Series title since 1995. Unfortunately, one of the members of that historic 1995 title team has passed away.

On Friday, the Braves announced that former outfielder Dwight Smith passed away. He was 58 years old.

"We are saddened by the passing earlier today of Dwight Smith, an integral member of our 1995 World Series Championship team," the Braves said in a statement.

"The 1989 NL Rookie of the Year runner up, Dwight enjoyed an eight-year major league career that included two postseason trips with the Cubs and Braves. Dwight was also a beloved alumni member, and his infectious smile will be missed at Truist Park.

"Our deepest condolences to his wife Cheryl, daughters Taylor and Shannyn, and son Dwight Jr."

Dwight Smith made his major league debut with the Cubs in 1989, making an immediate impact with 111 hits in 109 games. Ironically, he would lose the Rookie of the Year voting to his own teammate, Jerome Walton.

Smith remained a regular in the Cubs' lineup through 1993 before hitting a rough patch in 1994. He played for the California Angels and the Baltimore Orioles that year and joined the Braves the following season.

Smith got his footing under him as a pinch hitter in the 1995 postseason, logging three hits in seven at-bats, including a vital RBI in a 5-4 NLDS win over the Colorado Rockies.

Our hearts go out to Dwight Smith's family and loved ones.