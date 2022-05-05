Longtime NBA Announcer Will Not Return Next Season

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 21: A general view of the Target Center during the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs on November 21, 2014 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Spurs defeated the Timberwolves 121-92. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

When the 2022-23 NBA season kicks off, the Minnesota Timberwolves will have a new play-by-play analyst.

According to a report from The Athletic, Bally Sports North decided not to pick up the option for television play-by-play announcer Dave Benz. The decision ends a 10-year relationship with Benz and color analyst Jim Petersen.

Benz told The Athletic that he was “heartbroken” when informed of the news yesterday morning.

Here's what Benz had to say about the decision, via The Athletic:

It’s very disheartening and very sad because I’ve grown to love my time with the team and the players and the coaches, the people in the front office, the people on the Bally side. Everybody’s been fantastic. Today has really been a gut-wrenching day for me to say the least. It definitely was not something I saw coming.

Benz said he's disappointed and "shocked" by the decision. “Am I disappointed? For sure. Am I shocked? A hundred percent,” Benz said.

During his time with the company, he won four Emmy awards as the top play-by-play voice in the Upper Midwest region.