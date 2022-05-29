Longtime NBA Coach Has 5 Suggestions For Gun Control

AUBURN HILLS, MI - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Stan Van Gundy of the Detroit Pistons reacts on the bench while playing the Houston Rockets at the Palace of Auburn Hills on November 21, 2016 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Houston won the game 99-96. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Stan Van Gundy has shared his thoughts on what American leaders can do for gun control in this country.

This comes after 21 people were killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas earlier this week as not much has changed throughout the last 10 years when it comes to gun laws.

"How about we start with 5 things that most Americans support — universal background checks, red flag laws, raising the legal age for gun possession to 21, outlawing assault weapons, and putting a mental health counselor in every school? Not a perfect solution but a good start," Van Gundy tweeted.

There's been a growing debate about what needs to be done since there are mass shootings on an every-week basis at this point.

Several sports figures have been speaking out, including San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, who will be protesting the national anthem.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone that was involved in this shooting.