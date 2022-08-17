Longtime NBA Star Releases Statement On Mother's Death

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 08: A diamond-themed logo commemorating the NBA's 75th anniversary is shown on the court during a game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Detroit Pistons during the 2021 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on August 8, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Thunder defeated the Pistons 76-72. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, seven-time NBA All-Star Grant Hill revealed that his mother, Janet Hill, passed away this past weekend. She was 74 years old.

Hill said his mother died of Glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer she was diagnosed with over a year ago.

"Over a year ago my mother was diagnosed with Glioblastoma. Just like she's done with everything in her life, she confronted this brain cancer with tremendous strength, courage & dignity. This loss for our family is devastating. She will forever be missed. #RIP mom. IU Mom!!!" Hill wrote on Twitter.

The Hill family released a full statement announcing Janet's passing.

In the late 1970s, Janet Hill served as the special assistant and White House liaison coordinator for the secretary of the Army — making her the first Black person to ever hold that role.

She was also appointed as a trustee at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts by former President Barrack Obama and served as a trustee at Duke University, Grant Hill's alma mater, for 15 years.

She was set to receive the Duke University Medal for Distinguished Meritorious Service later this year.

Grant Hill had this to say about his mother in his recent book, Game: An Autobiography, per WTOP News.

“In a foreign world, she didn’t bend her self-worth for the sake of conformity. She made the world bend for her. She’d spend her lifetime often as the only woman of color — frequently, the only woman, period — in corporate conference rooms and board meetings. She would often hold the door open behind her, making inroads for others who looked like her to eventually follow.”

Our thoughts are with the Hill family through this difficult time.