Longtime Nebraska Assistant Coach Announces His Resignation

(Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

Longtime Nebraska women's basketball assistant Chuck Love announced his departure from the Cornhuskers program on Friday.

Love coached for ten seasons alongside head coach Amy Williams, the last six of which were in Lincoln. The 2021-22 season was his first year as associate head coach under Williams.

The former South Dakota assistant took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"For the past 10 years, I've been blessed to work for one of the best people in the business in Amy Williams," Love wrote. "Of those 10 years, 6 have been here at Nebraska. I could not be more proud to have been apart of such an amazing and supportive coaching staff. It has truly been an honor.

"That said, I have come to the decision to move on and be with family and explore other opportunities. I will never forget how amazing this fan base has been. Thank you NEBRASKA!"

Love was suspended with pay earlier this year in February. The Nebraska program offered little detail on the suspension, only that it was a "personnel matter."