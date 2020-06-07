Longtime NFL Assistant Coach Announces He’s Retiring

A longtime NFL assistant coach announced over the weekend that he’s decided to call it a career.

Brad Seely, the Houston Texans’ special teams coordinator, announced on Friday afternoon that he’s retiring. Seely has been an NFL coach for 31 seasons.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to spend over 30 years in the NFL coaching the game I love,” Seely said in a statement. “I want to thank each and every coach, player and staff member I worked with from when I entered the league in 1989 until now. I’ve been blessed to be a part of some of the best organizations in professional sports and I will forever cherish the friendships and memories I’ve made around the league.”

Seely was a special teams coordinator from 1989 to 2019. He has 41 years of coaching experience and appeared in nine conference championship games and won three Super Bowls.

“Brad Seely is one of the best special teams coaches in NFL history and his contributions to the game have been unparalleled,” Texans head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien said. “I first met Brad when we were both assistant coaches in New England and immediately recognized his ability to connect with his players and teach them about the game in his own unique way. Brad has won at every stop in his 30-year career and his résumé of three Super Bowl victories and five conference championship appearances speaks for itself. It was an honor and privilege to coach alongside Brad and I will always consider him a friend. On behalf of the entire Texans organization, we wish him and his family the best in his retirement.”

Seely, 63, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant in 1978 at his alma mater South Dakota State. He stayed at the college level until 1989, when he became the Colts’ special teams coordinator.

The South Dakota State alum coached for the Colts, Jets, Panthers, Patriots, Browns, 49ers, Raiders and Texans.

Congrats on a heck of a career, Brad.