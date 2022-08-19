Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Case Keenum #4 of the Denver Broncos drops back to pass in a general view in the second quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 25, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season.

Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.

“We’ll see where things stand and develop and what’s available to see if I’m a good match for somebody, but it’s definitely a possibility, probably as a coordinator,” Fangio said, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Fangio has decades of NFL coaching experience beginning in 1986, including defensive coordinator stints with the Panthers, Texans, Colts, 49ers and Bears. He collected a 19-30 record as head coach of the Broncos before he was fired after the 2021 season.

The 63-year-old coach interviewed for the Jaguars' head coaching vacancy earlier this offseason before the job ultimately went to Doug Pederson.

With his wealth of experience, Fangio should have no problem landing a job next season.