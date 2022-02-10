Longtime NFL Coach Is Reportedly Retiring At 72

After 26 years of coaching at the NFL level, Rod Marinelli is reportedly retiring from the game. The 72-year-old coach is calling it quits despite previously expressing interest continuing his career, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

“Former #Lions head coach and most recently #Raiders DL coach Rod Marinelli is planning to retire, sources say. He’s had interest in continuing to coach, but has packed up and headed to Texas. At 72, Marinelli has been one of the game’s most respected teachers,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter.

Marinelli began his NFL coaching career as a defensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1996. Throughout his nearly three-decade career, he served in multiple defensive coordinator/assistant head coaching roles (including with the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears). He also held a three-year head coaching stint with the Detroit Lions from 2006-08 — taking the helm for the team’s infamous 0-16 season in 2008.

Marinelli served as the Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive line coach for the last two seasons. This past season, his D-line logged 35.0 total sacks.

As one of the most respected veteran coaches in the game, this retirement is well-deserved.