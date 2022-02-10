Longtime NFL assistant coach and former Detroit Lions head coach Rod Marinelli has finally called it a career.
Marinelli is planning to retire, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The longtime coach is 72 years and read to move on.
Former #Lions head coach and most recently #Raiders DL coach Rod Marinelli is planning to retire, sources say. He’s had interest in continuing to coach, but has packed up and headed to Texas. At 72, Marinelli has been one of the game’s most respected teachers.
“Great coach. Enjoy your retirement, you earned it,” one fan wrote.
“One of the best D-line coaches in the game and one of Chris Ballard’s most valued mentors,” said Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “Colts seemed like a logical fit (Marinelli worked under Gus Bradley last season in Las Vegas, plus Ballard) but instead he’ll slide into a well-earned retirement.”
One of the best D-line coaches in the game and one of Chris Ballard's most valued mentors. Colts seemed like a logical fit (Marinelli worked under Gus Bradley last season in Las Vegas, plus Ballard) but instead he'll slide into a well-earned retirement. https://t.co/yV4u0asz9E
“The Greatest To Ever Do It,” said Raiders star Maxx Crosby.
The Greatest To Ever Do It😔 https://t.co/aFE4l1uHxk
“Coach Marinelli was a damn fine coach and well respected. I hope his retirement is filled with joy and happiness,” a fan said.
“Awww good for Coach Marinelli! Wishing him a happy retirement,” a fan wrote.
Rod Marinelli is one of the most respected coaches in football.
We wish him well in the next step of his life: retirement.