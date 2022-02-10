The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Rod Marinelli Is Retiring: Fans React

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 21: Defensive line coach Rod Marinelli of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bengals defeated the Raiders 32-13. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Longtime NFL assistant coach and former Detroit Lions head coach Rod Marinelli has finally called it a career.

Marinelli is planning to retire, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The longtime coach is 72 years and read to move on.

“Former #Lions head coach and most recently #Raiders DL coach Rod Marinelli is planning to retire, sources say,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter. “He’s had interest in continuing to coach, but has packed up and headed to Texas. At 72, Marinelli has been one of the game’s most respected teachers.”

“Great coach. Enjoy your retirement, you earned it,” one fan wrote. 

“One of the best D-line coaches in the game and one of Chris Ballard’s most valued mentors,” said Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “Colts seemed like a logical fit (Marinelli worked under Gus Bradley last season in Las Vegas, plus Ballard) but instead he’ll slide into a well-earned retirement.”

“The Greatest To Ever Do It,” said Raiders star Maxx Crosby.

“Coach Marinelli was a damn fine coach and well respected. I hope his retirement is filled with joy and happiness,” a fan said. 

“Awww good for Coach Marinelli! Wishing him a happy retirement,” a fan wrote. 

Rod Marinelli is one of the most respected coaches in football.

We wish him well in the next step of his life: retirement.

