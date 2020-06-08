A longtime NFL defensive lineman passed away this weekend.

John Zook, who played 12 NFL seasons, died on Saturday following a battle with cancer. He was 72 years old.

The former NFL defensive end’s death was confirmed by his brother, Dean Cook. John Zook, who played collegiately for the Jayhawks, passed away in his home state of Kansas.

Goodbye John Zook, a classic Falcon https://t.co/UpX7NcXuFF — AJC Sports (@AJCsports) June 7, 2020

John Zook began his NFL career in 1969 with the Falcons, who he played for until 1975. He made the Pro Bowl in 1973 and formed a great pass rushing duo with Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey.

“The most fun I had the whole time I played football was the time John and I had that season when we were both selected to the Pro Bowl,” Humphrey told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We figured out we were better together than we were individually.”

John Zook finished his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, who he played for from 1976-79.

The AJC had some details on his passing:

After a long battle with cancer, Zook opted to cease treatment at the start of the year. At a family gathering in late January, Dean Zook remembered, he passed out old game balls and other memorabilia from his time with the Falcons and the Cardinals to his nieces and nephews. “It was a great party,” Dean said. As late as Friday, just hours before his death, a small group of Falcons teammates connected with Zook on a Zoom conference call to say their good-byes.

Rest in peace, John.