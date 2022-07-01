Longtime NFL DT, Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 30

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: A view of the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The rigors of the NFL and the limited opportunities often forces players to retire within a couple of years. But one veteran defensive tackle gets to leave with six successful seasons and a Super Bowl ring to his credit.

On Friday, free agent defensive tackle Beau Allen announced his retirement. He is 30 years old.

In a statement that is going viral, Allen thanked his three NFL teams and the game of football itself for the influence it has had on his life. He said that he's looking forward to finding something new that he can pour his passion into.

"Any player that's worth a s-t will tell you that it's the people involved that really make the game special. My time in Philadelphia, Tampa Bay and New England was spent with so many amazing teammates, coaches and support staff. You guys have done so much for me, I can't even begin to thank you all. At the end of the day, it's you all that I will miss most about the game - let's not be strangers," Allen wrote.

Beau Allen was a seventh-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles out of Wisconsin in the 2014 NFL Draft. He played in all but one game in his first four seasons, and was a part of their 2017 Super Bowl run, making three tackles in three playoff games.

Allen spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, during which he had 30 tackles in 27 games.

After being released following the 2019 season, Allen signed a two-year deal with the New England Patriots. But he never played a down in New England and was released after one year.

We wish Beau Allen the best of luck in his retirement.