Longtime NFL General Manager, Grandfather Of Current Coach, Dies At 91

On the same day former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer lost a son, the 49ers and Rams families suffered a loss as well.

Per the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, "Former 49ers general manager John McVay has passed away at age 91, the team says. Condolences to his entire family, including his grandson Sean McVay."

In a statement from the Niners:

This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community. John McVay was a driving force in constructing teams for our five Super Bowl titles. Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players. John's commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we strive to carry on today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family.

McVay took over as San Francisco's director of player personnel in 1979 and held a number of roles including GM during his first 16-year stint with the team; working alongside the late Bill Walsh and George Seifert.

After leaving in 1995, he'd return for a second run with the team from 1995-2003.