Longtime NFL Insider Has 1 Main Question For Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer is interested in a possible jump to the NFL, according to multiple reports from league insiders on Sunday.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach retired from college football after the 2018 season. He’s since worked as an analyst for FOX. Meyer has reportedly been contacted by NFL teams and is reportedly expressing interest in possible jobs.

Longtime NFL insider Peter King thinks Meyer could work at the next level, though he has one main question for the three-time national title-winning head coach.

Why should an NFL team trust you to be a longterm answer at head coach?

From his Monday column:

“Meyer’s team-building and offensive design at Bowling Green, Utah (with Alex Smith), Florida and Ohio State have been among the top in football coaching at any level. But will Meyer be able to convince a team he’s a long-term solution with his history? A few reminders about Meyer: December 2009. At age 45, announced he would resign as Florida coach due to health reasons. March 2010. Announced he was not resigning. Announced he would return as Florida coach. December 2010. Announced he would resign as Florida coach. November 2011. Announced he was taking the job as Ohio State coach. December 2018. At age 54, announced he would resign at Ohio State for health reasons. I hope Meyer is in fine fettle and, if he wants to coach, he does so for a long time in good health. But I know if I’m interviewing him, we’d spend quite a bit of time on his health, and dive deep into why he quit high-profile college jobs at 45, 46 and 54.”

It’s fair to wonder if Meyer would be committed in the long run. However, he spent seven years at Ohio State and six years at Florida.

How many NFL teams would take six or seven years of Meyer if it included a couple of deep playoff runs?

Probably quite a few.