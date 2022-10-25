Longtime NFL Punter Announces He's Officially Retiring

After 19 seasons of professional football, veteran punter Jon Ryan is stepping away from the game.

Per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the 40-year-old whose spent the past several years playing in Canada is ready to call it a career.

“I mean, you’ve got to hang them up eventually,” Ryan said. “I tried to drag this out forever but Father Time finally got me after 19 years.”

“Right now I look back and it seems like all a dream, to be honest with you. 19 years went bye-bye in the snap of a finger, really,” Ryan continued.

“Obviously looking back at those 10 years in Seattle and all those playoff teams and the Super Bowls and all that, that’s one of the better memories of playing pro football. But I’ll always love the CFL. If not for the CFL, I would never have gotten to the NFL and the reason I came back to CFL after all that is I love it so much. I always say the CFL is the greatest sport in the world and I’m honored to have played it.”

Ryan played 191 games in the National Football League as a member of the Packers and Seahawks before playing 74 career games in Canada.

He retires with an average of 44.7 yards per punt in the NFL and 46.8 up north.