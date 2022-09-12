Longtime NFL Quarterback Chase Daniel Lands Another Job

14 seasons into his NFL career, veteran quarterback Chase Daniel is taking his talents to the league's network.

Per the NFL Media account:

"Chargers QB Chase Daniel joins NFL Network during the 2022 NFL season! Daniel will appear in-studio on 'NFL GameDay Final' on Mondays following Monday Night Football starting TONIGHT. "

The Super Bowl champion will join Omar Ruiz, DeAngelo Hall and Adam Rank as they breakdown all of Monday night's action throughout the year.

Daniel went undrafted after a magnificent college career at Missouri, but has been one of the steadiest backups and QB mentors since joining the league.

During his time in the NFL, Daniel has suited up for the Saints, Chiefs, Eagles, Bears, Lions and Bolts. Now he'll suit up in a different way for the league he's called home for nearly a decade-and-a-half.