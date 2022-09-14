Longtime NFL Reporter Announces He's Leaving ESPN

NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 19: A helmet of the New Orleans Saints sits on the ground before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

For nearly a decade New Orleans Saints insider Mike Triplett has called ESPN his home. But it appears that his time with the Worldwide Leader in Sports is coming to an end.

On Wednesday, Triplett announced that today will be his final day at ESPN. He called it a dream to work with the company since he was a teenager and loved his experience working there.

"Today is my last day at ESPN. I’m excited about what’s next but can’t be grateful enough for the last 9 years. ESPN was the ultimate dream since I first became interested in this career as a teenager. It was better than I ever imagined because of the people I got to work with," Triplett said in a tweet.

"I briefly considered listing people individually that meant a lot to me — but it would have soared well past 100. People that made me better, inspired me, became great friends and were supportive of my decision to move on. Thanks for everything! And keep up the great work!!" he wrote in a second tweet.

Mike Triplett spent the next hour responding to various colleagues congratulating him on a great career.

Some Saints fans already have their suspicions over where Triplett will be heading next. A few Twitter detectives suspect that he might be joining NewOrleans.Football, a podcast network of various Saints-related content creators.

We wish Mike the best of luck in his future endeavors.