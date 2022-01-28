The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces She’s Leaving NFL Network

NFL Network reporter Kim jones talks to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 08: Kimberly Jones of NFL Network interviews Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 8, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Buffalo defeats New York 17-16. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Veteran reporter Kim Jones, 52, is leaving NFL Network after 10 years with the broadcasting entity.

On Friday, she took to Twitter with a farewell message to her fans and co-workers.

“After 10 years, my time at NFL Network is ending. I’m healthy, happy, grateful and — as always — optimistic. My best to the good folks at NFLN. Life is good,” she wrote.

Jones began her professional career with Yes Network in 2005 — working as a clubhouse reporter for the New York Yankees. She also worked as a New York Giants beat reporter for The Star-Ledger in Newark, New Jersey.

In 2012, Jones took a job with NFL Network as a full-time New York-based on-air reporter. In addition to writing for NFL.com, the talented reporter appeared on network shows like “NFL Total Access” and “NFL GameDay Morning.”

Judging by the reaction from football fans and analysts from around the league, Jones is well-loved in the industry.

“You’re one of the absolute best and will continue to be wherever you land next Kim — a true force and role model in our industry,” ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski wrote.

“You are the best and will be missed a TON,” Jones’ NFL Network co-worker Ian Rapoport added.

It’s unclear what comes next for Kim Jones’ broadcasting career, but fans will certainly tune in to hear what she has to say wherever she goes.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.