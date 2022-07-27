Longtime NFL Reporter Has Decided To Retire Before Season
For the first time in a long time, Barry Wilner will not cover the NFL.
On Tuesday, Wilner had a retirement party with his family and friends. The Associated Press sports writer spent 46 years in the industry.
Wilner's son, Evan, confirmed this news on Instagram.
"The rumors are true," Evan wrote. "After 46 years, my dad has officially retired. Congrats on a great career and thanks to the entire NFL PR team for a classy send off at their offices, including a visit from the Commissioner."
Several members of the media are sending their best wishes to Wilner.
"Wow - please share with him my wishes and hopes for happiness in his next adventures - and please tell him I say hi - and hi to you as well of course," Amy Trask of CBS Sports said.
"Hall of Fame person. Barry Wilner is a gentleman in every sense of the word and he was always outstanding in his field. Selfishly, I hate that he’s retiring. But I also wish him countless blessings in retirement. Hell of a career," Eric Allen said.
Congratulations to Barry Wilner on an extraordinary career.