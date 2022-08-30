Longtime NFL Veteran Quarterback Released On Tuesday

The Denver Broncos have released a longtime backup quarterback.

According to Mike Klis, the team has released Josh Johnson. Johnson threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns in three Broncos preseason games.

Johnson has bounced around a lot as a backup quarterback. He's spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Commanders, New York jets, and the Baltimore Ravens before he joined the Broncos.

He started one game for the Ravens last season and threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns. The Ravens lost that game to the Bengals, but it was still an admirable performance.

He's made 37 starts throughout his career and has thrown for 2,270 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

It remains to be seen if another team signs him before the regular season kicks off next week.